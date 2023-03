explorejeffersonpa.com

Shapiro’s $44.4B Budget Pitch Keeps Pa. Spending Relatively Flat, Preserves Some Pandemic Benefits By Staff, Spotlight PA, 3 days ago

By Staff, Spotlight PA, 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In his first budget proposal as Pennsylvania’s chief executive, Gov. Josh Shapiro is calling for $1 billion in new education spending, permanent ...