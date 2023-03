explorejeffersonpa.com

NEW DETAILS: Area Man Caught Stealing A/C Pump for Girlfriend, Strikes Victim with Vehicle While Fleeing Scene By Jacob Deemer, 3 days ago

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have surfaced regarding the case against an area man who was allegedly caught stealing an A/C pump from ...