PSG next manager odds: Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel among latest favourites to replace Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain's 2022/23 season will once again be under scrutiny following their latest disappointing exit in the Champions League.

The Parisians are in a strong position to defend their domestic league title following an impressive 3-0 Le Classique win over second-place Marseille at the end of February , after Igor Tudor's side knocked them out of the Coupe de France.

However, head coach Christophe Galtier is under increasing pressure as a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich saw PSG suffer a fifth Round of 16 exit in seven years in the Champions League.

Galtier has failed to meet expectation with his star-studded squad and could now find himself out of a job even if they defend their league title.

The Sporting News takes a look at the options to become PSG's next manager below.

Will PSG fire Christophe Galtier?

Galtier was appointed as replacement for Mauricio Pochettino last summer as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi proclaimed a new era in which "flashy, bling-bling" players and staff would no longer be the target.

Yet Galtier is facing the same pressure as his recent predecessors: essentially, if PSG fail again in their quest to win a first Champions League, he could be out of a job. Defeat to Bayern Munich over two legs has now seen that prospect become a reality and him clinging to his job.

Galtier guided Lille to a surprise Ligue 1 title two years ago and is likely to win that trophy again with PSG, but a chastening Coupe de France exit at the hands of Marseille dealt a blow to his support, and elimination at the last-16 stage of the Champions League will likely prompt the owners to take decisive action.

Next PSG manager odds: The favourites

Sporting News will update this page as odds become available. The main candidates to become PSG's next permanent manager are discussed below.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane is rumoured to be the ongoing first-choice pick for the club owners, who have failed to lure him to Paris on two previous occasions due to interest from Real Madrid and Zidane's desire to coach the France national team.

With no temptation over a third stint in Madrid, and Didier Deschamps extending his contract in charge of Les Bleus, Zidane has confirmed he is open to a new challenge in 2023.

Reports from RMC Sport state the Emir of Qatar is still determined to bring in Zidane, who won three consecutive Champions Leagues in charge of Madrid, while his former teammate Emmanuel Petit claimed he could be tempted by Paris due to his "special relationship" with the French capital.

Thomas Tuchel

Due to a shortage of options, and some of the biggest coaching names in world football already having a connection to PSG, the club could be forced to hire a former head coach.

Mauricio Pochettino looks determined to move back to the Premier League next season, but Tuchel is a more viable option following his departure from Chelsea in 2022.

Despite both Pochettino and Tuchel enduring fairly acrimonious exits from the Parc des Princes, the German appears to have a moved on from his first spell at the club.

PSG famously removed Tuchel on Christmas Day in 2020, but reports from the Evening Standard claim Tuchel is open to a return, provided his demands over a reduction in player power and greater transfer control are met.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss remains the man to take PSG closest to their European dreams, having guided them to the Champions League final in 2020, when they lost to Bayern.

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has clearly stated his desire to return to club management after stepping away from the Spain job following the 2022 World Cup.

Despite La Roja bowing out in the Round of 16 to surprise package Morocco, Luis Enrique's coaching stock remains very high, based on a run to the semifinals of Euro 2020 and his incredible record at Barcelona.

Similarly to Tuchel, 'Lucho' will want certain requirements to be agreed to before entering talks, but the enigmatic Spaniard would be a welcome addition to French football.

Christophe Galtier contract

Galtier agreed a two-year contract at the start of the 2022/23 campaign to replace Pochettino in Paris, with his position certain to be up for review in the coming months.

The PSG ownership would have no issue in terminating his contract and negotiating a payoff — particularly if they are looking to bring in Zidane — if they decide a change is needed.

PSG have developed a habit of dispensing with managers swiftly under QSI's leadership and Galtier's potential compensation package would be less than previous sackings.

List of PSG managers under QSI

Galtier is PSG's sixth head coach appointment since Qatar Sports Investments became club owners in March 2012, with Antoine Kombouare and Carlo Ancelotti covering the period between a majority stake purchase and full control.

Ancelotti was the early symbol of the QSI project in Paris, followed by former France captain and 1998 World Cup winner Laurent Blanc, and later Unai Emery.

The signing of Neymar was to be the hallmark of Emery's tenure, followed by Mbappe's eventual arrival under Tuchel, with Pochettino and Galtier sharing the last two and a half seasons.