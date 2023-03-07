Open in App
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

City of Hinton announces 2023 spring cleanup

By Rebecca Stalnaker,

4 days ago

HINTON, (Hinton News) – The City of Hinton recently announced the dates and information for the 2023 Spring Clean Up event. Residents city-wide have the opportunity to get rid of various items such as furniture, appliances and bagged trash. The event begins on March 13 and the last day is March 24. Different days correspond to different sections of the city. The schedule is as follows:

March 13 and 14: From Hinton City Works to 10th Avenue.

March 15 and 16: From 10th Avenue to 2nd Avenue.

March 20: 2nd Avenue to the bottom of Avis Bridge.

March 21: The remaining area of Avis.

March 22 and 23: Lower Bellepoint to Zion Mountain Road.

March 24: Zion Mountain Road to Summers County ARH.

Participants are asked to have their items on the curb the day before the area’s scheduled pick-up day. Additionally, some items are prohibited from the event. This list includes all chemicals, paint, loose trash and excessive amounts of trash. There is currently no limit on bagged trash, however, participants are asked to keep it to a minimum so a limit does not have to be imposed. According to the City’s announcement, excessive trash could result in a possible fine.

For more information on the event, contact City Hall at 304-466-3255.

The post City of Hinton announces 2023 spring cleanup appeared first on The Hinton News .

