Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Michael Woods

After dropping two-straight games and six of seven overall to end the regular season, No. 13 seed Ole Miss faces No. 12 seed South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday night.