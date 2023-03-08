Rally planned in Philly after group of women sue Texas over abortion ban

Abortion rights rally planned in Philadelphia after lawsuit filed in Texas 02:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Organizers for Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights are calling for Wednesday to be marked by protest by holding a rally in Philadelphia. It comes after a group of women in Texas sued the state over its abortion ban and clarification on its exceptions.

"My heart broke into a million pieces, excuse me," Anna Zargarian said.

Zargarian says she was excited to have a baby, but just 19 weeks in, her water broke, putting her at risk of a potentially life-threatening infection.

She says her doctors in Texas wouldn't perform a life-saving abortion because of the state's new ban.

"They could not offer me the termination I needed until my life was actively in danger," Zargarian said.

Zargarian's now one of five women suing Texas through the abortion rights group Center for Reproductive Rights .

"What the law is forcing physicians to do is weigh these very real threats of criminal prosecution against the health," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said, "and well-being of their patients."

Texas is among 12 states with the most restrictive abortion regulations. It's banned unless a woman's life is at risk, or the fetus has a fatal diagnosis.

But doctors have said they're afraid to provide abortions because they face the possibility of life in prison under the new law.

An anti-abortion rights advocate who helped get the regulation passed says physicians are confused.

"Texas law does not require for a woman to be at death's door to get involved and actually save that woman," Texas Right to Life president John Seago said.

This suit is seeking clarity on those medical exceptions.

Zargarian says she had to book an emergency flight to Colorado for the procedure.

"What I needed most in that moment was the choice that Texas lawmakers robbed me of," Zargarian said.

The rally in favor of abortion rights will be held at the Liberty Bell at 4 p.m. Wednesday.