Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Rally planned in Philly after group of women sue Texas over abortion ban

By Jasmine Payoute,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TASu_0lBeJ0Mb00

Abortion rights rally planned in Philadelphia after lawsuit filed in Texas 02:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Organizers for Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights are calling for Wednesday to be marked by protest by holding a rally in Philadelphia. It comes after a group of women in Texas sued the state over its abortion ban and clarification on its exceptions.

"My heart broke into a million pieces, excuse me," Anna Zargarian said.

Zargarian says she was excited to have a baby, but just 19 weeks in, her water broke, putting her at risk of a potentially life-threatening infection.

She says her doctors in Texas wouldn't perform a life-saving abortion because of the state's new ban.

"They could not offer me the termination I needed until my life was actively in danger," Zargarian said.

Zargarian's now one of five women suing Texas through the abortion rights group Center for Reproductive Rights .

"What the law is forcing physicians to do is weigh these very real threats of criminal prosecution against the health," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said, "and well-being of their patients."

Texas is among 12 states with the most restrictive abortion regulations. It's banned unless a woman's life is at risk, or the fetus has a fatal diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFRTR_0lBeJ0Mb00

But doctors have said they're afraid to provide abortions because they face the possibility of life in prison under the new law.

An anti-abortion rights advocate who helped get the regulation passed says physicians are confused.

"Texas law does not require for a woman to be at death's door to get involved and actually save that woman," Texas Right to Life president John Seago said.

This suit is seeking clarity on those medical exceptions.

Zargarian says she had to book an emergency flight to Colorado for the procedure.

"What I needed most in that moment was the choice that Texas lawmakers robbed me of," Zargarian said.

The rally in favor of abortion rights will be held at the Liberty Bell at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
At Texas child welfare meetings, activists call for end to transgender investigations
Houston, TX1 day ago
Freedom to Boycott Israel, Buy Property Top Priorities at Texas Muslim Capitol Day
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas Judge prohibits woman from practicing midwifery without a license
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Girls in Texas could get birth control at federal clinics — until a dad sued
Amarillo, TX3 days ago
'I fear for her life' | Tens of thousands of disabled Texans await services for years
Paris, TX3 days ago
PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton celebrates milestone as female speaker in state history
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Doug Mastriano, after big defeat to end 2022, climbs back onto political stage
Greencastle, PA12 hours ago
Protesters call on Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Arthur Brown
Houston, TX3 days ago
N.J. mayor's message to East Palestine, Ohio after derailment: "Protect your citizens"
East Palestine, OH18 hours ago
City of Philadelphia holds job fair for public safety careers
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Black Girls Run in Philadelphia reclaim their lives with camaraderie
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Home where MLK stayed in Camden, N.J. damaged in fire
Camden, NJ7 hours ago
Philadelphia state lawmaker announces bid for auditor general
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania was a top state for hate group propaganda in 2022. Lehigh Valley plans to fight back.
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Atlantic City casino dealers who have cancer beg for smoking ban
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy