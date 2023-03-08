Open in App
Natchitoches, LA
See more from this location?
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Setting Multiple Homes on Fire, Including One with Her Boyfriend Inside

5 days ago
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Setting Multiple Homes on Fire, Including One with Her Boyfriend Inside. Natchitoches, Louisiana – A 30-year-old Louisiana woman has...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Eight people arrested after Louisiana 20-year-old found shot in head
Alexandria, LA22 hours ago
Seven Suspects From Louisiana, and One From Texas Arrested in Connection with February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Cheneyville, LA6 hours ago
26-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash After Driving Off US 167 and Colliding with a Culverth
Alexandria, LA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 34
Atlanta, LA6 hours ago
Ruston man charged with second degree murder
Ruston, LA1 day ago
Louisiana Woman Charged with 21 Counts of Computer Fraud and Other Crimes in Connection with Self-Checkout Thefts
Deville, LA2 days ago
Arrests made in Cheneyville apartment homicide
Cheneyville, LA2 days ago
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison Time and Ordered to Pay Restitution for Using Stolen Identity to get a Loan
Alexandria, LA1 day ago
Two Louisiana Men Plead Guilty and Face Prison Time and a $250,000 Fine for Defrauding Their Employer out of Millions of Dollars
Haughton, LA2 days ago
Alexandria man sentenced for bank fraud, aggravated identify theft
Alexandria, LA2 days ago
Suspect in fatal shooting that claimed the life of Ruston woman has been arrested
Ruston, LA4 days ago
APD investigating homicide on Ashley Avenue
Alexandria, LA4 days ago
Employee charged with theft of cash
Ruston, LA3 days ago
APD: Body found on Magnolia Street identified
Alexandria, LA4 days ago
Natchitoches woman charged in murder attempt after structure fires set
Natchitoches, LA5 days ago
Man charged with threatening woman with kitchen knife
Ruston, LA4 days ago
Two Ruston shootings leaves one woman dead and one man injured; incidents remain under investigation
Ruston, LA5 days ago
Woman booked in fatal shooting
Ruston, LA7 days ago
Louisiana parents arrested after children reportedly found tied to their beds
Natchitoches, LA8 days ago
Deputy finds drugs on traffic stop
Ruston, LA6 days ago
400,000 Louisiana households got less money for food starting in March. How will they cope?
Alexandria, LA3 days ago
Notice of Death – March 6, 2023
Natchitoches, LA6 days ago
Fort Polk name change effective this summer
Fort Polk, LA10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy