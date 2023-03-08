Open in App
Northport, NY
News 12

Police at Northport HS day after inactive rifle round found

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

There was a police presence at Northport High School Wednesday after a rifle round was discovered on the floor of a room in the building.

The rifle round, which was deemed inactive, was discovered Tuesday. The school was put into "hold-in-place" protocols temporarily as police inspected the building with school administration. Students who left the building for lunch did not return for the day.

Authorities exhaustively searched the building, but nothing of concern was ultimately found.

All after-school activities were canceled Tuesday due to the discovery.

On Wednesday, authorities say backpacks and bags were subject to searches, and certain school entrances were not be utilized.

