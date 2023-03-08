Open in App
Olean, NY
TAPinto.net

Olean Ranked Among Top-60 College Basketball Cities

By Nathan Solomon and Jonny Walker,

3 days ago

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — Olean is better than Buffalo — at least according to a recent ranking of college basketball cities.

In WalletHub’s list of 2023’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans, Olean ranks 57th overall. It ranks sixth among 14 cities in New York and higher than larger cities such as Dallas and San Francisco. St. Bonaventure actually is located in Allegany, but WalletHub — like many play-by-play announcers — identified neighboring Olean as the Bonnies' home.

WalletHub's survey, released Tuesday, ranked the 295 cities with at least one NCAA Division I program on nine metrics:

Number of NCAA Division I college basketball teams
Winning percentage(s) over last three seasons
Number of national championships won
Number of regular-season conference championships won
Number of head coaches inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame
Minimum season-ticket price(s)
Fan engagement (calculated using Twitter followers and Facebook likes)
Number of head coaches per team over past 10 seasons
Stadium capacity divided by city population

Click for an interactive map.

WalletHub also separated cities into three categories by population: Large cities (more than 300,000 people), mid-size cities (100,000 to 300,000 people) and small cities (fewer than 100,000 people).

Among small cities, Olean ranks 38th. Despite Olean’s size, St. Bonaventure fans and opponents remember the Reilly Center for its atmosphere.

"Pound-for-pound, the most exciting 94 feet in all of Division I could be St. Bonaventure. You can't find better energy in a Division I gym anywhere else in the country," said David Hollander, a professor in New York University's Tisch Institute for Global Sport and the author of "How Basketball Can Save the World." Hollander was one of four experts who provided commentary on the survey for WalletHub.

This season, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team drew an average crowd of 3,764 over its 15 home games in the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure’s average attendance ranked sixth of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The five teams ranked above St. Bonaventure play in home arenas with a greater maximum seating capacity than the Reilly Center’s.

St. Bonaventure's average attendance ranked sixth of 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The five teams ranked above St. Bonaventure play in home arenas with a greater maximum seating capacity than the Reilly Center's.

“The Reilly Center is amazing. It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen,” redshirt sophomore forward Chad Venning said after a home win over Dayton. “In that capacity, you feed off of it.”

The two Buffalo teams – University at Buffalo and Canisius College – both averaged fewer fans per home game this season compared to St. Bonaventure. In an arena with a larger capacity than St. Bonaventure, UB averaged 2,850 fans over 15 games. In an arena with a smaller capacity than St. Bonaventure, Canisius averaged 866 fans over 14 games.

“The crowd gets us going,” redshirt junior guard Moses Flowers said after the victory over Dayton. “When you hit a 3, and you just hear the crowd roar, it just makes you feel good.”

The Bonnies will be away from the Reilly Center Wednesday, facing Davidson at 11:30 a.m. in the A-10 Tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322W22_0lBcJfGv00

