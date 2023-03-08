Beloved book ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ premieres at local theater after getting musical makeover

“Make Way for Ducklings” is one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, particularly here in Boston.

Now it’s getting a make-over as a musical.

The premiere production is now running at the Wheelock Family Theater at Boston University.

Robert McCloskey wrote his award-winning story about two ducks looking for a place to raise eight ducklings back in 1941.

Emily Ranii, the artistic director at the theater, admits it took some gumption to tackle such an iconic book. “We’re thinking about this as an ode to Boston, a celebration of our community.”

She says because the story was written 82 years ago, it did require some updating.

In the book, Mr. Mallard goes away on a trip right after the ducklings are born, leaving Mrs. Mallard to raise them alone.

“So, in this version Mr. Mallard stays and in staying Mr. and Mrs. Mallard have to learn how to co-parent together,” explained Ranii.

At times, tension erupts between the married couple, a vibe the ducklings pick up on.

That creates a teachable moment in the play, revealing the power of kindness.

“The lesson they learn is to be kind, and really that’s the most important lesson for anyone at any age,” said Ranii. “I think it’s really delightful for kids to realize that their parents are human, or in this case, ducks, and fallible in that regard, and see that they’re learning right along with them.”

Becky Bass, who plays Mrs. Mallard, says being in the play is very exciting.

With all the arm flapping needed for this role, she says playing a duck required more training than one might think.

“Six hours in the gym!” laughed Bass. “Honestly, it was just rehearsal. We went to duck school, that’s what we called it. We practiced flying. We practiced waddling. We practiced swimming.”

Playing a duckling is particularly poignant for Sullivan McStravick, a 7th grader from Sherborn.

“My mom read it to me many times I remember. I even went down to the Public Garden and sat on the statues and everything so I’m very familiar with the book.”

This premiere production is already set to go on the road when it finishes its run at the Wheelock this weekend.

Next stop is Orlando.

