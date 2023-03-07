jacksoncountyor.org

Illegal Marijuana Task Force Raids Former Licensed Hemp Grow, Seizes Black-Market Cannabis, Cocaine, Guns, Cash (Photo) By JCSO Public Relations Officer, 5 days ago

By JCSO Public Relations Officer, 5 days ago

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives raided a former licensed hemp grow last Thursday morning just after 9:00 a.m. outside Gold ...