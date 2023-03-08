Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
WGAU

Hiker collapses and dies on rugged desert trail with no shade

By Jon Haworth, ABC News,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i753i_0lBYkVHw00

A 64-year-old woman collapsed and died while hiking on an exposed and rugged desert trail in Texas, officials say.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday when Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance for a 64-year-old female who had collapsed and was unresponsive on the park’s Hot Springs Canyon Trail -- a three mile trail that takes hikers through rugged desert and rocky cliffs above the Rio Grande.

“A team of Park Rangers and a U.S. Border Patrol Agent responded and reached the patient by 3:30 pm and immediately began CPR,” read a statement from Big bend National Park following the incident. “A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter was called in to provide emergency transport of the patient.”

All attempts to revive the hiker, however, were unsuccessful.

“Big Bend National Park staff and our partners are saddened by this loss,” stated Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “While we can’t conclude that weather was a factor in this incident, March reminds us that the beauty of spring often brings dangerously hot temperatures to Big Bend. Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

Park officials warn that no shade or water along the trail the hiker was on can often make it dangerous to attempt in the heat of the afternoon.

With approximately 581,000 visitors in 2021, Big Bend National Park is the 15th largest in the national park system at 1,252 square miles and was authorized by Congress in 1935 to “preserve and protect a representative area of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Hiking With Family Collapses and Dies in Arches National Park
Moab, UT13 days ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
This Charming Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Beautiful Places in the United States
Sedona, AZ10 days ago
Nevada puppy left for dead in desert built life among pack of wild coyotes before capture: rescuers
Henderson, NV26 days ago
Dog famed for living with coyotes in Nevada desert has emotional reunion with family
Las Vegas, NV24 days ago
This Small Utah Town Is Set Between Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce Canyon National Parks
Kanab, UT15 days ago
Big Bear Update and Joshua Tree National Park Reopens
Big Bear Lake, CA8 days ago
Secretive group spends thousands of hours hunting Sonoran Desert for rare cactus in Arizona
Tucson, AZ27 days ago
Murdaugh first responder reveals new crime scene details after guilty verdict
Islandton, SC14 hours ago
Look: Arizona resident finds bobcat lounging on dog bed
San Manuel, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy