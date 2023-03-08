Open in App
Hays County, TX
San Marcos Record

Jacob’s Well still nearly dry, swimming suspended indefinitely

By Barbara Audet San Marcos Record Madi Telschow Wimberley View New Observations This Week At Jacob’s Well, The Popular Hays County Swimming Hole And Park, Show A Preliminarily Documented Zero Flow, Based On Data Available Through The United States G,

3 days ago
Jacob’s Well once again registered zero flow earlier this week, though the data is still preliminary.
Daily Record photo by Colton McWilliams

New observations this week at Jacob’s Well, the popular Hays County swimming hole and park, show a preliminarily documented zero flow, based on data available through the United States Geological Survey.

Hays County Parks Education and Outreach Coordinator Katherine Sturdivant said, “Looking at the USGS gauge, it does look like it reflected zero,” she said. But, it is still too early to lock that USGS number down as this type of discharge measure requires more analytical review, Sturdivant noted.

The USGS works with partners in Texas and Oklahoma to compile data on water resources in both states, and operates the Oklahoma-Texas Water Science Center that has compiled data for Hays County, the Edwards Aquafir and Jacob’s Well, among other key water resource areas.

USGS data is provisional and subject to revision, always pending review and final approval, according to its website, https://www.usgs.gov/ centers/oklahoma-texas- water-science-center.

Some of the data for streamflow and groundwater conditions are compiled for Central Texas by way of satellite or other measures and so must be reviewed for verification. Provisional data may be inaccurate due to instrument malfunctions or physical changes at the measurement site, USGS stated. Subsequent review is based on field inspections and measurements and these additional actions may result in significant revisions to the data.

Center data includes information compiled from Texas real-time stream, lake, reservoir, precipitation, water quality and groundwater stations in association with applicable and current weather and hazard conditions.

At Jacob’s Well, despite the zero flow report, this is not normally a time that swimming is allowed. This newly reported zero flow, though, is reminiscent of the problem that occurred last summer and stopped swimmers from heading to the park.

“We did hit zero for an extended period, the fifth period for an extended zero flow,” in the summer of 2022, Sturdivant said.

In late June 2022, swimming at Jacob’s Well was suspended as county officials said that a critically low flow made the water stagnant, leading to the growth of bacteria and a murky appearance.

“This is a concern, if we look at trends in our data,” where the frequency of zero flow incidents at Jacob’s Well is definitely increasing,” Sturdivant said.

Since 2000, the first time a zero flow was officially documented, that lack of flow was followed four times, again with the fifth period just last summer. In two decades, zero flow has become not a normal occurrence but at best, one that does not completely shock officials.

“It does seem like this happens more,” Sturdivant said.

Texas is prone to a drought climate and so the drought frequency has not changed, which could have an impact on flow. What has changed are the number of people who live in the area, she said. This creates a greater demand on ground water resources as scientifically, no new water is coming in and the area is not getting more rain, and yet, there is a flow at the park.

Sturdivant said that even with the zero flow, the swimming is routinely restricted from March to May because this is a time for aquatic recovery at the park. Usually during this time frame, delicate aquatic vegetation has an opportunity to regrow and wildlife proper, she said.

In the past, the swimming area opened to the public on or about May 1, remaining open until late September. The swimming privileges closed in late August 2022, almost a month earlier than normal due to the reduced and then zero flow.

The county on its website Tuesday stated, “Once we have sustainable flow and we deem it is safe for swim access then we will update this website and open reservations. Swim reservations will remain closed until then. We do not know when we will allow swimming as this is contingent on precipitation and groundwater flow. We will still be open daily for hiking and viewing the spring.

Although the well will remain closed to swimmers, other natural areas there are still open. Those wishing to sign up for tours of Jacob’s Well should go online to hayscountytx.com/ departments/hays-county parks-recreation/jacob’s- well-natural area.

Sturdivant said people should definitely come out to Jacob’s Well because this is a blooming moment for the park with a wide variety of pollinators and wildflowers for visitors to see and enjoy.

“People can come out and do that. It’s a really beautiful time to be out in the park,” she said.

There is no fee to park or enter the natural area. A fee is required to swim when swimming is an option again. Hiking, birding, picnicking, geocaching, photography and viewing the spring are permitted within park hours, with no reservation needed. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Katherine Sturdivant Hays County Parks Education and Outreach Coordinator

