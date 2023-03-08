Open in App
New York City, NY
News 12

Wintry mix arrives in NYC on Friday, rainfall through Saturday

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

NOW: Clouds and cold winds arrive tonight before a clear and calm Thursday.

NEXT: Weather to Watch for Friday night into Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHG2s_0lBXkJwR00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says this week will have dry and seasonable weather with some gusts to keep an eye out for. Our next storm system arrives next week Monday and Tuesday. Rain and snow are possible once again.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a cold wind. Lows near 33.

Thursday: A few high thin clouds, chilly, less breezy. Highs near 48. Lows near 33.

Friday: A clear morning and afternoon before a rain/wintry mix arrives late Friday night. Highs near 45. Lows near 39.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDPGa_0lBXkJwR00

Saturday: High chances for rain and snow in the morning as wintry conditions linger. Highs near 43. Lows near 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTiZi_0lBXkJwR00

Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs near 45. Lows near 36.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Chance of rain and snow. Highs near 46. Lows near 35.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Chance of rain and snow. Highs near 43. Lows near 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2JfS_0lBXkJwR00
