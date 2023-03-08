Open in App
Rain likely Friday night ahead of weekend coastal storm

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Weather to Watch for Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. Tracking rain and a wintry mix with periods of snow and breezy conditions. Right now it looks like the North Shore could see a light slushy accumulation with possibly a coating on the South Shore and more in the way of rain. Holding off on any snow maps this evening while there's still some uncertainty in precipitation type and storm track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqRlO_0lBXkI3i00

WHAT'S NEXT: We get a break on Sunday before another coastal storm brings gusty winds, rain, and a wintry mix Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a touch below normal next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSdRo_0lBXkI3i00

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says gusty winds, rain and snow are in the forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHRN4_0lBXkI3i00

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy, and cold. Lows near 30 degrees with wind chills in the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy at times with sun and clouds. Highs near 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiTwm_0lBXkI3i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfdJE_0lBXkI3i00

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with less wind. Lows near 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Chance of rain in the evening mixing with and changing to snow at night. Highs near 43. Lows near 33.

SATURDAY: Breezy and cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning. Clearing out late. Highs near 43. Lows near 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jph7v_0lBXkI3i00
