Wind chill, breezes persist as possible weekend snow system heads to New Jersey

New: Gusty winds have diminished a bit but it's still breezy out there.

Next: We are watching another mixed bag storm system for late Friday/Saturday. What starts as mostly rain will change over to snow overnight into Saturday with some accumulations possible, as well.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says continued winds across New Jersey are adding to colder wind-chill temps today. Keep an eye on this weekend for some possible precipitation.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with windy weather. Daytime highs around 46 and overnight lows around 27.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 49 degrees. Overnight lows around 31.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Weather system starts to move in by Friday night. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Snow possible in northern areas of the state. Rain expected along the coast. Daytime highs around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 34.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Daytime highs around 46 with temperatures cooling into the upper-20s overnight.