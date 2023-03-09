Open in App
Massachusetts State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Repeat Thursday

By Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, Vicki Graf, Kevin Lemanowicz,

2 days ago
CLOUDS & BREEZE CONTINUE

We’ll rewind Wednesday’s forecast and hit play on Thursday. More clouds than sun will prevail along with a risk of mainly afternoon coastal sprinkles. Highs will land in the mid 40s along with gusts out of the north at 30mph.

ONTO THE WEEKEND

Friday we finally shake the clouds and wind, but we stir them back up again on Saturday. Low pressure will track south of New England and keep most precipitation offshore. We’ll have to keep an eye on southern MA for a touch of light rain or snow during the day (this is NOT set in stone). Towns north of the Pike will likely stay dry and cloudy. The coast will turn raw with a sustained NE wind 20 mph and gusts 30-35 mph. Highs will struggle to reach 40.

If you’re making weekend plans now, bet on Sunday. The forecast is brighter and milder!




