AOL Corp

'I hate him passionately’: Tucker Carlson was fed up with Trump after the 2020 election By Jane C. TimmAmanda TerkelDareh Gregorian, 3 days ago

By Jane C. TimmAmanda TerkelDareh Gregorian, 3 days ago

On Jan. 4, 2021, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was done with Donald Trump. "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump ...