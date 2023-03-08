Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
SFGate

Murdoch confided Trump was going 'increasingly mad' as Fox pushed false claims

By Rosalind S. Helderman, Emma Brown and Amy Gardner,

3 days ago
In the weeks after the November 2020 election, Rupert Murdoch, the powerful chairman of Fox Corp., fretted that Donald Trump, the president he had supported,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
‘Life-threatening’ flash floods devastate small California town
Springville, CA22 hours ago
'The small version of Hearst Castle': Central Calif. mansion goes up for auction
Los Osos, CA1 day ago
Tahoe's Emerald Bay freezes over for first time in decades amid atmospheric river
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Capitol Rioter Shocks Judge With 'Ridiculous' Sentencing Statements
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Interstate 5 in far Northern California closed amid atmospheric river
Redding, CA1 day ago
I-580 in Oakland reopens after flooding closure
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Atmospheric river updates: Water released from Lake Oroville
King City, CA1 day ago
Pajaro River levee breaks, forcing 1,700 to evacuate near Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA4 hours ago
Inside the secret Palm Springs bar that looks like an airplane
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Remains found in case of Bay Area woman who vanished on Valentine's Day
Fairfield, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy