2024: Republicans Have To Counter The Democrats 'Dark Money'

If Republicans are going to do better in the 2024 elections, they are not only going to need more votes to beat the Democrats. They are also going to need more money.

Last week, the NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee) announced that they have launched funding for key Senate races in Ohio, West Virginia, and Montana.

"You can never start too early" said political strategist Bill Miller, "They're giving it a position of prominence, and so they announce it, they give it a name, and in so doing they're hoping that it gets out of the blocks quickly, and that people notice it and want to participate."

In addition to all of that, this is a way for Republicans to combat all of the Democrats 'dark money'.

"The Democrats have achieved real competency in raising large, large sums of dark money that comes from who knows where" Miller told KTRH, "But it comes in, it loads up into accounts, you don't see it coming, and all of the sudden it's huge and it's there, and it's a real obstacle to success."

Speaking of success, Senator Lindsey Graham said Republicans won't be able to take back the Senate if they "get swamped by the Democrats money machine" again.