Change location
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Video: Looking to the Future: Embracing Total Cost of Ownership & Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Value Engineering
By CxEnergythe AABC Commissioning Group (ACG),3 days ago
By CxEnergythe AABC Commissioning Group (ACG),3 days ago
Understand the impact of an owner requiring a value engineering or value management (VE) process. Understand the total cost of ownership (TCO) concept/approach. Understand the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0