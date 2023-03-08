Movers & Shakers

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Pilgrim at npilgrim@dailymemphian.com.

Bobby Runions

Lehman-Roberts and sister company Memphis Stone & Gravel recently announced the appointment of Bobby Runions to assistant superintendent of plant maintenance and the promotion of Darrell “Woody” Franklin to assistant superintendent of construction.

In his role, Runions will serve as a key member of the Production & Manufacturing Division by assisting with managing the Maintenance Shop and field maintenance processes.

Woody Franklin

Franklin will support the grading, milling and paving enterprise for Batesville area operations. His day-to-day responsibilities will include coordination with contractors and asphalt plants, supervision of projects from the conceptual development stage through final construction, employee hiring, crew scheduling and assignments while effectively and efficiently overseeing the safety and quality of projects.

Lori Von Bokel-Amin has joined Allworld Project Management as chief people officer. Von Bokel-Amin is responsible for developing and delivering strategic initiatives related to recruitment, training, and retention as Allworld exceeds a staff of 60 full-time employees across its offices in Memphis, Birmingham, Houston and developing markets in the Southeast region.

Derrick Joyce, Lori Von Bokel-Amin and Doug Edwards

Derrick Joyce joins Allworld as chief of staff, a role that supports day-to-day operations, strategic planning and special projects within the firm as a liaison to the leadership team.

Doug Edwards joins Allworld as vice president of transit and transportation/senior project manager. As Allworld continues to grow, Edwards will support the team and guide clients in strategic solutions surrounding transit and transportation. He will lead projects on behalf of both public and private entities.

Will Adams

Will Adams recently joined Marx-Bensdorf Realtors. With a degree in finance and ten years of experience as a realtor, Adams is uniquely positioned to help clients make informed, data-driven real estate decisions.