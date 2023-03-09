Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

‘There’s no way to make this okay;’ 5 bodies found in debris of multi-building fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff,

2 days ago

There are at least five people dead after a multi-building fire in Dayton Wednesday.

At around 4 a.m., Dayton fire crews were called to a large two-story residence on fire in the 500 block of North Broadway Street.

Firefighters immediately went into the house to fight the fire and search for any victims.

After four minutes all crews were asked to exit the structure by the incident commander due to intense fire conditions throughout the structure and concern the home would collapse, according to a media release.

>> PHOTOS: Investigation underway after body is found in rubble of multi-building fire

Crews were unable to search the structure for any additional victims due to the conditions.

The incident commander called for an emergency demolition due to the instability of the building.

During demolition, a body was found near the back of the home.

Local cadaver dogs were called in to help search for any additional victims.

A total of five bodies were found in the debris, according to Dayton Fire Chief and Director Jeff Lykins.

Lykins said that crews searched a part of the building that was still standing. He added that they don’t expect to find additional victims.

“We did find out ... during the firefighting extinction process that there were squatters known to stay in the building, up to 12,” Lykins said.

To have this many deaths in a fire is “unprecedented,” he added.

“It’s a very difficult situation, certainly for the entire community,” Lykins said.

Peer support will be offered to firefighters who had to work the scene as well as demolition crews, he said.

As of 9 p.m., Lykins said crews are expected to stay on the scene for several more hours to wet it down and deconstruct the building.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Dayton house fire

A firefighter also sustained minor injuries while fighting the fire.

Fire investigators are working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine the victim’s causes of death and their identities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the DFD Fire Investigation Unit at 937-333-TIPS.

We will continue to follow this developing story and update as new information becomes available.

Correction: A previous update in this story stated that a dog was also found dead, based on a press release provided by Dayton Fire Department. DFD later rescinded this statement and a dog was not found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eBzQ_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2kU3_0lBUqTJ200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aghY_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjklB_0lBUqTJ200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egh5P_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHPHG_0lBUqTJ200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2959mi_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZjdd_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNgsG_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zMSu_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Nmr9_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thI6q_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIki9_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riNv8_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t90qW_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPcs1_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByXTU_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsDg6_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKS70_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFU4n_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmGdv_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxx4Y_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsxbJ_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxrTk_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdcyJ_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXIiw_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9uAS_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WllFe_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB1ZB_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwUR9_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097wTW_0lBUqTJ200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FshvY_0lBUqTJ200
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
City Commissioner says more needs to be done following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
New concerns of homelessness following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two-alarm fire burns commercial building in Miami Co.
Tipp City, OH7 hours ago
At least 1 injured following a 3-car crash in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH23 hours ago
‘They heard a loud boom;’ Homeowners inside when car crashed into home in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Police investigating shots fired at Huber Heights condo complex
Huber Heights, OH19 hours ago
1 person hospitalized; Officers investigating shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
Officials: Building involved in deadly Dayton fire was bought recently; not a ‘nuisance’ property
Dayton, OH1 day ago
5 bodies found in rubble of Ohio house after fire
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police: Man arrested on scene of Dayton deadly fire for taking photos of bodies, refusing to leave
Dayton, OH1 day ago
3 hospitalized, 1 with head injury, following crash in Springboro
Springboro, OH16 hours ago
5 kittens rescued from Dayton fire
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Funeral services set for today for victim of Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Driver accused of deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash indicted on additional charges
Huber Heights, OH13 hours ago
Dayton fire that killed 5 among city’s deadliest in last 40 years, records show
Dayton, OH1 day ago
5-month-old kitten saves family of six from burning house in Hamilton Co.
Forest Park, OH7 hours ago
One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
WATCH: Video shows moments after Dayton police cruiser hits man
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
At least 2 hospitalized following crash in Jefferson Township
Piqua, OH17 hours ago
VIDEO: Man leads officers on backward chase in Piqua
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Spring cleaning: Where to recycle leftover paint in the Miami Valley
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult canceled for 75-year-old Kettering man
Kettering, OH1 day ago
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash involving Rumpke truck
Laurel, IN1 day ago
Deputies seek info after catalytic converter theft
Piqua, OH1 day ago
1 dead after car collides with Ohio ambulance
Hamilton, OH2 days ago
Waste pickup days to change for several Dayton neighborhoods
Dayton, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy