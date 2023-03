After a chilly start, temperatures will jump more than 20 degrees through the day Thursday so enjoy some time outdoors. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Snow and rain will impact your plans Friday and cause travel delays. The latest updates bring a mix of rain and snow into the area before sunrise with rain most likely from I-70 south. Closer to Pittsburgh, snow is more likely and could cause some slushy accumulation. Areas north of Pittsburgh are more likely to see steadier snow with several inches possible.

There are still many questions concerning the track, timing and temperatures with this system, so check the live forecast updates on WPXI TV and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you are away from your television.

