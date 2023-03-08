Open in App
Yonkers, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

At least 1 person dead in massive apartment fire in Yonkers

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2cty_0lBUkg2z00

At least one person was killed and several others were rescued in an out-of-control apartment fire in Yonkers.

Flames began shooting out of the top of the Mona Lisa Cooperative Residence on Bronx River Road at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire started on the first floor before burning through the top floors of the six-story building.

A resident on the fifth-floor was killed. Five others and 14 firefighters were injured.

Most residents were home and asleep when the fire broke out and were awakened by smoke that forced many in the 95-unit building to flee the apartments via the fire escape.

One resident says he saw fire officials bring a baby down on the fire escape. He says she had no shoes on.

Officials say another man was rescued "hanging out a fourth floor window."

"We had to get onto a canopy, get a ladder up on the canopy to get up to him," Chief Joseph Citrone said.

The fire chief says the location of the building is on an incline, making it harder for crews to put out the flames. He also said the cold weather makes things difficult.

The fire left over 100 people homeless.

"I raised my daughter in that building, I've been there for almost 10 years, this is a community as you can see, I have no clue what's going to happen," Jeanette Guzman said.

ALSO READ | Asian woman speaks out after she and her son physically, verbally attacked in Queens

There was a flood of tears and relief when Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang told the victim that two of her attackers are now under arrest for assault as a hate crime.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yonkers, NY newsLocal Yonkers, NY
Yonkers police say fatal fire caused by 'marijuana growing apparatus'
Yonkers, NY14 hours ago
Trench Collapse Traps Victim At Yonkers Residence
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Firefighters extinguish flames at multifamily home in Longwood
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Woman found dead with stab wound on sidewalk beneath box spring in Newburgh, neighbors say
Newburgh, NY11 hours ago
Several freight train cars derail in Bayonne, New Jersey
Bayonne, NJ4 hours ago
2 firefighters injured in blaze at Queens E-bike shop
Queens, NY2 hours ago
Police searching for suspects in deadly Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Headlines: Person hit by train, several injured in Haverstraw crash, North Castle home burglary
Haverstraw, NY20 hours ago
10 people, including 4 children, taken to hospital in carbon monoxide scare on Long Island
East Meadow, NY2 hours ago
Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
Car flips on its roof after Bronx crash
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Police: Woman pepper sprayed inside Midtown apartment
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Man Accused Of Threatening Victim With Rifle Outside Long Island Home
Plainview, NY17 hours ago
Police arrest estranged husband for fatal stabbing of Manhattan NYCHA worker
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man struck with bottle inside Bronx deli needed over 40 stitches
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Queens boy, 13, repeatedly stabs sister, 14, with steak knife: police
Queens, NY1 day ago
Cops searching for group that stabbed man, 30, in Manhattan subway station
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Selfie Posing Muggers Sought in Attack on Man Near Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
1 person killed after fire breaks out at Crown Heights apartment complex
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
Police: Multiple people injured in West Haverstraw car crash
West Haverstraw, NY1 day ago
2 charged with kidnapping after home invasion robbery in N.J. town, authorities say
Cresskill, NJ13 hours ago
1 person critically injured in Bronx apartment fire
Bronx, NY5 days ago
Bicyclist found dead after apparent hit-and-run in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn identified
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Teens arrested for several New Rochelle robberies
New Rochelle, NY21 hours ago
Multiple fire departments respond to Mineola house fire
Mineola, NY1 day ago
Assault suspect arrested after car chase on parkway
Eastchester, NY1 day ago
Human hand found by dog in Staten Island forest came from local cemetery: Sources
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Human hand found by man walking dog; investigators find out who it belonged to
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Cops searching for 3 women who beat, robbed teen in Bronx apartment
Bronx, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy