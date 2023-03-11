Open in App
Big 12 Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2023 basketball tournament

By Zac Al-Khateeb,

5 days ago

The Big 12 might have the best collection of talent both in terms of both top-flight teams and percentage of teams that can make the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Sporting News projects a total of seven Big 12 teams to compete in March Madness this season — 70 percent of the league. Those include projected 2-seeds Baylor and Texas and projected 3-seed Kansas State — not to mention potential No. 1 overall seed Kansas, which is looking to earn Bill Self's third NCAA Tournament championship and second in as many seasons.

Jalen Wilson is the driving force of the Jayhawks, leading the conference with 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage (41.6 percent). But Wilson isn't the only threat for Kansas, with three other players averaging double-digit scoring this year: Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar, KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris.

But here's how tough the Big 12 has been in 2022-23: Each of Kansas' five losses have all come in conference play, with the Jayhawks boasting a 13-5 record (72.2 win percentage) vs. Big 12 opponents. That's worst among the No. 1 seeds in the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.

The Jayhawks will be favored to win the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, but the likes of Texas, Kansas State, Baylor and more will certainly challenge coach Mark Few and Kansas' supremacy.

With that, The Sporting News breaks down everything you need to know about the 2023 BIG 12 Tournament, including seeding, schedules, odds and more:

Big 12 Tournament bracket 2023

Here is the complete bracket and seeds for the 2023 Big 12 men's basketball tournament, which includes overall and conference record:

Seed Team Record (Big 12)
No. 1 Kansas 26-5 (13-5)
No. 2 Texas 23-8 (12-6)
No. 3 Kansas State 23-8 (11-7)
No. 4 Baylor 22-9 (11-7)
No. 5 Iowa State 18-12 (9-9)
No. 6 TCU 20-11 (9-9)
No. 7 Oklahoma State 17-14 (8-10)
No. 8 West Virginia 18-13 (7-11)
No. 9 Texas Tech 16-15 (5-13)
No. 10 Oklahoma 15-16 (5-13)

Big 12 basketball tournament schedule 2023

The 2023 Big 12 Tournament will begin Wednesday, March 8, and run through Saturday, March 11.

Streaming options include the ESPN app and Sling TV for all games.

Below is the full tournament schedule, including matchups, times and TV channels:

​Round 1: Wednesday, March 8

Matchup/Result
Game 1: No. 8 West Virginia 78 , No. 9 Texas Tech 62
Game 2 No. 7 Oklahoma State 57 , No. 10 Oklahoma 49

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 9

Matchup/Result
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 78, No. 4 Baylor 72
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas 78, No. 8 West Virginia 61
Game 5: No. 2 Texas 60, No. 7 Oklahoma State 47
Game 6: No. 6 TCU 80 , No. 3 Kansas State 67

Semifinals: Friday, March 10

Matchup/Result
Game 7: No. 1 Kansas 78 , No. 1 Iowa State 71
Game 8: No. 2 Texas 66 , No. 6 TCU 60

Big 12 championship game: Saturday, March 11

Matchup/Result
Championship: No. 2 Texas 76, No. 1 Kansas 56

How to watch the Big 12 Tournament live

The 2023 Big 12 Tournament will air entirely on the ESPN family of networks, with Round 1 split between ESPN2 and ESPNU. Following that, the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will both feature games on either ESPN or ESPN2. The Big 12 championship game will air on ESPN.

Streaming options include the ESPN app and Sling TV for all games.

Round 1
ESPN2/ESPNU
Quarterfinals
ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals
ESPN/ESPN2
Big 12 championship game
ESPN

Odds to win Big 12 Tournament

Team Odds
Kansas +225
Texas +300
Baylor +450
TCU +600
Kansas State +900
Iowa State +1100
West Virgina +1600
Texas Tech +3500
Oklahoma State +5000
Oklahoma +5000
