Man flown to Miami Valley after being shot in Springfield

UPDATE @ 2:44 p.m.:

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police and medics responded to reports of a man shot in the 500 block of Mead Lane around 3:48 a.m., according to Springfield Police Dispatch.

“There’s a guy going up and down the road saying that we was just shot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When police got on scene, they found a man with a gun shot wound to the head, according to an incident report.

Police say the man was talking when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. From there, he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

We're working to learn if any arrests have been made.








