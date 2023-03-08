Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Man flown to Miami Valley after being shot in Springfield

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6OIb_0lBUAgOx00

UPDATE @ 2:44 p.m.:

One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police and medics responded to reports of a man shot in the 500 block of Mead Lane around 3:48 a.m., according to Springfield Police Dispatch.

>> ’No risk to public health’ after Norfolk Southern train derailment in Clark Co.

“There’s a guy going up and down the road saying that we was just shot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When police got on scene, they found a man with a gun shot wound to the head, according to an incident report.

Police say the man was talking when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. From there, he was flown to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

We’re working to learn if any arrests have been made.



Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
Dayton shooting wounds, hospitalizes 3 people
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
1 in custody following shooting into Dayton home
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Man dead after being hit by car in Springfield earlier this week
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fire burns home in Dayton
Dayton, OH10 hours ago
UPDATE: 1 dead after stabbing at factory in Englewood; suspect in custody
Englewood, OH59 minutes ago
1 person hospitalized; Officers investigating shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
City Commissioner says more needs to be done following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
One taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Funeral services set for today for victim of Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Arrest made in Winton Hills shooting that killed 21-year-old woman
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
At least 1 injured following a 3-car crash in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH1 day ago
3 hospitalized, 1 with head injury, following crash in Springboro
Springboro, OH1 day ago
‘They heard a loud boom;’ Homeowners inside when car crashed into home in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Driver accused of deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash indicted on additional charges
Huber Heights, OH1 day ago
‘It’s huge;’ Smoke and flames damage condo complex in Washington Township, no injuries
Washington Township, OH12 hours ago
Police investigating shots fired at Huber Heights condo complex
Huber Heights, OH1 day ago
Firefighters extinguish Washington Township building fire
Washington Township, OH20 hours ago
New concerns of homelessness following fatal fire in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Man struck by vehicle in Springfield; CareFlight called
Springfield, OH3 days ago
At least 2 hospitalized following crash in Jefferson Township
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Police: Man arrested on scene of Dayton deadly fire for taking photos of bodies, refusing to leave
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Officials: Building involved in deadly Dayton fire was bought recently; not a ‘nuisance’ property
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Ohio teen suffers cardiac event during track practice, in critical condition at UC
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult canceled for 75-year-old Kettering man
Kettering, OH2 days ago
Piqua man arrested after leading police on chase in reverse
Piqua, OH1 day ago
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over in Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy