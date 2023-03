Shorthorn

Settle under the stars with new CAPS program By Sam Salabit, The Shorthorn staff, 3 days ago

By Sam Salabit, The Shorthorn staff, 3 days ago

Shining, shimmering, soothing. From 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. every Tuesday until May 2, the Planetarium turns from a place to learn about the universe into ...