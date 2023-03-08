Change location
See more from this location?
Texas State
allaboutjazz.com
Bassist Leon Lee Dorsey and drummer Mike Clark return on seasoned new outing 'Cantaloupe Island' beside guitar great Russell Malone, out now via Jazz Avenue 1
By LYDIA LIEBMAN PROMOTIONS,3 days ago
By LYDIA LIEBMAN PROMOTIONS,3 days ago
Renowned bassist Leon Lee Dorsey continues his prolific streak with the issue of Cantaloupe Island, the latest album to be released on his Jazz Avenue...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0