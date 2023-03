Yardbarker

Triston Casas and Christian Arroyo combine for 4 hits, Tanner Houck records 4 strikeouts as Red Sox top Braves, 10-2 By Originally posted on, 3 days ago

By Originally posted on, 3 days ago

An hour-long bus ride from Fort Myers to North Port could not prevent the Red Sox from rolling over the Braves on Tuesday night. Boston ...