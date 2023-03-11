SEC Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2023 basketball tournament

The 2023 SEC Tournament will draw considerable attention ahead of March Madness this season, and not entirely because of the conference's selection of NCAA Tournament-caliber teams.

The SEC has eight teams projected to compete in March Madness this season, per The Sporting News' latest predictions; but the focus likely will center on regular-season champion and potential No. 1 seed Alabama. The Crimson Tide boast one of the more impressive resumes in college basketball, earning byes in the first two rounds of the SEC Tournament.

MORE: Download a printable March Madness bracket

But the Crimson Tide's basketball team has been clouded by off-court controversies, with potential lottery pick Brandon Miller found to be involved in the mid-January shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris . He has not been charged with a crime or otherwise punished by coach Nate Oats.

Alabama, Miller and Oats likely will be the center of attention in the SEC Tournament, but other storylines to watch include defending SEC Tournament champion Tennessee, which will look to repeat as champions as the 5-seed this year. Kentucky has also enjoyed a significant turnaround since a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, while a dangerous Arkansas team will hope to cement its status as an NCAA Tournament team.

MORE: Watch SEC Tournament games live on Sling

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 SEC Tournament, including TV schedule, seeds, odds and more.

SEC Tournament bracket 2023

Here is the complete bracket and seeds for the 2023 SEC men's basketball tournament, which includes overall and conference record:

Seed Team Record (SEC) No. 1 Alabama 26-5 (16-2) No. 2 Texas A&M 23-8 (15-3) No. 3 Kentucky 21-10 (12-6) No. 4 Missouri 23-8 (11-7) No. 5 Tennessee 22-9 (11-7) No. 6 Vanderbilt 18-13 (11-7) No. 7 Auburn 20-11 (10-8) No. 8 Florida 16-15 (9-9) No. 9 Mississippi State 20-11 (8-10) No. 10 Arkansas 19-12 (8-10) No. 11 Georgia 16-15 (6-12) No. 12 South Carolina 11-20 (4-14) No. 13 Ole Miss 11-20 (3-15) No. 14 LSU 13-18 (2-16)

MORE: March Madness bracket predictions 6.0: Projecting the Field of 68 for 2023 NCAA Tournament

SEC basketball tournament schedule 2023

The 2023 SEC Tournament will begin Wednesday, March 8, and run through Selection Sunday on March 12.

Streaming options include the ESPN app and Sling TV for all games.

Below is the full tournament schedule, including matchups, times and TV channels:

​Round 1: Wednesday, March 8

Game Game 1: No. 12 South Carolina 61, No. 13 Ole Miss 67 Game 2: No. 11 Georgia 67, No. 14 LSU 72

Round 2: Thursday, March 9

Game Game 3: No. 9 Mississippi State 69, No. 8 Florida 68 Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee 70 , No. 13 Ole Miss 55 Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas 76 , No. 7 Auburn 73 Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt 77 , No. 14 LSU 68

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 10

Game Game 7: No. 1 Alabama 72, No. 9 Mississippi State 49 Game 8: No. 4 Missouri 79 , No. 5 Tennessee 71 Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M 67 , No. 10 Arkansas 61 Game 10: No. 6 Vanderbilt 80 , No. 3 Kentucky 73

Semifinals: Saturday, March 11

Game Game 11: No. 1 Alabama 72, No. 4 Missouri 61 Game 12: No. 2 Texas A&M 87, No. 6 Vanderbilt 75

SEC championship game: Sunday, March 12

Game Championship: No. 1 Alabama 82 , No. 2 Texas A&M 63

MORE: March Madness bracket tracker: Updated list of automatic bids to 2023 NCAA Tournament

How to watch the SEC Tournament live

The 2023 SEC Tournament will continue the practice of airing its first two rounds solely on the SEC Network, splitting coverage between the SECN and ESPN for the quarterfinal round and moving the remainder of the tournament to ESPN for the semifinals and SEC championship game.

Streaming options include the ESPN app and Sling TV for all games.

Round 1 SEC Network Round 2 SEC Network Quarterfinals ESPN/SEC Network Semifinals ESPN SEC championship game ESPN

Odds to win SEC Tournament

This section will be updated when SEC Tournament odds drop. Odds courtesy of BetMGM .