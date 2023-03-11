Open in App
Georgia State
Sporting News

SEC Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2023 basketball tournament

By Zac Al-Khateeb,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqunQ_0lBS5n9A00

The 2023 SEC Tournament will draw considerable attention ahead of March Madness this season, and not entirely because of the conference's selection of NCAA Tournament-caliber teams.

The SEC has eight teams projected to compete in March Madness this season, per The Sporting News' latest predictions; but the focus likely will center on regular-season champion and potential No. 1 seed Alabama. The Crimson Tide boast one of the more impressive resumes in college basketball, earning byes in the first two rounds of the SEC Tournament.

But the Crimson Tide's basketball team has been clouded by off-court controversies, with potential lottery pick Brandon Miller found to be involved in the mid-January shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris . He has not been charged with a crime or otherwise punished by coach Nate Oats.

Alabama, Miller and Oats likely will be the center of attention in the SEC Tournament, but other storylines to watch include defending SEC Tournament champion Tennessee, which will look to repeat as champions as the 5-seed this year. Kentucky has also enjoyed a significant turnaround since a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, while a dangerous Arkansas team will hope to cement its status as an NCAA Tournament team.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 SEC Tournament, including TV schedule, seeds, odds and more.

SEC Tournament bracket 2023

Here is the complete bracket and seeds for the 2023 SEC men's basketball tournament, which includes overall and conference record:

Seed Team Record (SEC)
No. 1 Alabama 26-5 (16-2)
No. 2 Texas A&M 23-8 (15-3)
No. 3 Kentucky 21-10 (12-6)
No. 4 Missouri 23-8 (11-7)
No. 5 Tennessee 22-9 (11-7)
No. 6 Vanderbilt 18-13 (11-7)
No. 7 Auburn 20-11 (10-8)
No. 8 Florida 16-15 (9-9)
No. 9 Mississippi State 20-11 (8-10)
No. 10 Arkansas 19-12 (8-10)
No. 11 Georgia 16-15 (6-12)
No. 12 South Carolina 11-20 (4-14)
No. 13 Ole Miss 11-20 (3-15)
No. 14 LSU 13-18 (2-16)

SEC basketball tournament schedule 2023

The 2023 SEC Tournament will begin Wednesday, March 8, and run through Selection Sunday on March 12.

Streaming options include the ESPN app and Sling TV for all games.

Below is the full tournament schedule, including matchups, times and TV channels:

​Round 1: Wednesday, March 8

Game
Game 1: No. 12 South Carolina 61, No. 13 Ole Miss 67
Game 2: No. 11 Georgia 67, No. 14 LSU 72

Round 2: Thursday, March 9

Game
Game 3: No. 9 Mississippi State 69, No. 8 Florida 68
Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee 70 , No. 13 Ole Miss 55
Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas 76 , No. 7 Auburn 73
Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt 77 , No. 14 LSU 68

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 10

Game
Game 7: No. 1 Alabama 72, No. 9 Mississippi State 49
Game 8: No. 4 Missouri 79 , No. 5 Tennessee 71
Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M 67 , No. 10 Arkansas 61
Game 10: No. 6 Vanderbilt 80 , No. 3 Kentucky 73

Semifinals: Saturday, March 11

Game
Game 11: No. 1 Alabama 72, No. 4 Missouri 61
Game 12: No. 2 Texas A&M 87, No. 6 Vanderbilt 75

SEC championship game: Sunday, March 12

Game
Championship: No. 1 Alabama 82 , No. 2 Texas A&M 63

How to watch the SEC Tournament live

The 2023 SEC Tournament will continue the practice of airing its first two rounds solely on the SEC Network, splitting coverage between the SECN and ESPN for the quarterfinal round and moving the remainder of the tournament to ESPN for the semifinals and SEC championship game.

Streaming options include the ESPN app and Sling TV for all games.

Round 1
SEC Network
Round 2
SEC Network
Quarterfinals
ESPN/SEC Network
Semifinals
ESPN
SEC championship game
ESPN

Odds to win SEC Tournament

This section will be updated when SEC Tournament odds drop. Odds courtesy of BetMGM .

Team Odds
Alabama +150
Tennessee +300
Kentucky +400
Texas A&M +500
Arkansas +1200
Auburn +1400
Missouri +2500
Mississippi State +5000
Vanderbilt +5000
Florida +10000
LSU +25000
Georgia +35000
Ole Miss +35000
South Carolina +50000
Comments / 0

Community Policy