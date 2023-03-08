Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Tens of thousands march in Greece to protest train disaster

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and THEODORA TONGAS,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f23St_0lBRuTA500

Tens of thousands of people marched in Athens and cities across Greece on Wednesday to protest the deaths of 57 people in the country's worst train disaster , which exposed significant rail safety deficiencies.

Labor unions and student associations organized the demonstrations, while strikes halted ferries to the islands and public transportation services in Athens, where at least 30,000 people took part in the protest.

Clashes broke out after the rallies in Athens and two other cities.

More than 20,000 people joined rallies in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where several dozen youths challenged a police cordon. Twelve students from the city’s university were among the dead in last week's head-on crash between two trains.

Police fired tear gas in the southern city of Patras, where a municipal band earlier played music from a funeral march while leading the demonstration. In the central city of Larissa, near the scene of the train collision, students holding black balloons chanted “No to profits over our lives!”

The accident occurred on Feb. 28 near the northern Greek town of Tempe. A passenger train slammed into a freight carrier coming in the opposite direction on the same line, and some of its derailed cars went up in flames.

A stationmaster accused of placing the trains on the same track has been charged with negligent homicide and other offenses, and the country's transportation minister and senior railway officials resigned the day after the crash.

But revelations of serious safety gaps on Greece’s busiest rail line have put the center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the defensive. He has pledged the government's full cooperation with a judicial inquiry into the crash.

“This is more than a train collision and a tragic railway accident. You get the sense that the country has derailed,” Nasos Iliopoulos, a spokesperson for Greece's main left-wing opposition party, Syriza, said.

Senior officials from a European Union railway agency were expected in Athens as part of promised assistance to help Greece improve railway safety. The agency in the past publicly highlighted delays in Greece's implementation of safety measures.

Safety experts from Germany also were expected to travel to Greece to help advise the government, Greece's new Transport Minister George Gerapetritis said.

“I, too, express my anguish and heartbreak over what happened in Tempe. This is an unprecedented national tragedy, which has scarred us all because of the magnitude of the tragedy: this unjustified loss of a great number of our fellow human beings,” Gerapetritis said.

He acknowledged major omissions in safety procedures on the night of the crash. Strikes have halted all national rail services since the collision.

Wednesday’s protests were also backed by striking civil servants’ associations and groups marking International Women’s Day.

Subways ran for a few hours in Athens to allow people to get to the demonstration. The strikes also closed state-run primary schools and had public hospitals operating at reduced capacity. ___ Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens and Costas Kantouris in Thessaloniki, contributed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
John Fetterman's Team Lashes Out at Joe Biden
Washington, DC3 days ago
Column: Padres great Randy Jones, recovering from 10-hour surgery, eyes special opening day
San Diego, CA2 days ago
'He Was Going to Kill All the Men On the Plane': Horrifying Details Emerge From Passenger Aboard Flight Where Man Tried to Stab Flight Crew
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Medranda rallies Columbus to 1-1 draw with Toronto
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Hollywood stars spend Oscars eve at annual Chanel dinner
Beverly Hills, CA1 hour ago
St. Louis wins 3rd straight with 2-1 victory over Portland
Portland, OR3 hours ago
Kuemper stops 17 shots, Capitals beat Islanders 5-1
Elmont, NY6 hours ago
Wild beat Sharks 5-2, extend point streak to 12 games
Saint Paul, MN2 hours ago
Panarin scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 2-1
Buffalo, NY8 hours ago
Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins
Miami, FL1 day ago
Lightning beat Blackhawks 3-1; Stamkos injures left leg
Tampa, FL6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy