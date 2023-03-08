Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Ravens tag QB Lamar Jackson and teams pull out of the market

By Curt Popejoy,

3 days ago
On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced they were placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. This will pay Jackson $32.4 million in 2023 and if a team is interested in Jackson, the Ravens would have the option to match any offer and if they don’t, it would cost that team two first-round picks.

Not long after the news broke, several teams rumored to be considering a move to get Jackson started to leak that they were pulling themselves out of the running for Jackson. A curious move to say the least. It could simply be a product of the cost to acquire Jackson now that he’s been tagged or it could be something deeper. The league and the NFLPA should certainly look into it.

