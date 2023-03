msn.com

Hugh Jackman details 8,000 calorie-a-day 'bulking' meal plan as he prepares to play Wolverine again, more news By Wonderwall.com Editors, 3 days ago

By Wonderwall.com Editors, 3 days ago

Slide 1 of 6: With his latest Broadway run behind him, Hugh Jackman is bulking up (the old-fashioned way) to reprise his role as Wolverine ...