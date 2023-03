Tyler's Makavion Potts runs to the plate for an inside-the-park home run during Tuesday's game with Winona at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Lions won 13-3. Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ja’Davion Lacy and Makavion Potts each hit inside-the-park home runs on Tuesday as the Tyler High Lions defeated Winona 13-3 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.

The Lions improve to 2-7-1 on the season.