No. 7 La Salle Prep 38, No. 2 Silverton 36

Guard Emma Buchanan (six points) made a driving layup with eight seconds remaining, and the Falcons edged the Foxes in a Class 5A girls basketball state quarterfinal Tuesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

Clara Hudson scored 12 points and Ella Wedin had 11, but it was Buchanan’s lone field goal in 32 minutes that proved the difference for La Salle Prep (21-5).

Justina Semerikov tallied 12 points, and Kyleigh Brown and Lily Hayashida pitched in seven each to lead Silverton (20-6). The Foxes made 6 of 26 (23.1%) three-point attempts.

