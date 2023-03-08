Crosby lifts Penguins past Blue Jackets, 5-4 in OT

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 7, 2023 (Pt. 1) 02:55

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby's power-play goal 2:45 into overtime finished off a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins slipped by the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins trailed the Blue Jackets, who began the night with the NHL's worst record, by four early in the second period but found a way to win for the fifth time in six games.

Jason Zucker had two goals, and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin had three assists, and Crosby and Rickard Rakell added two each. Casey DeSmith stopped all 15 shots he faced after replacing an ineffective Tristan Jarry early in the second period. Jarry gave up four goals on 12 shots.

Guentzel, Zucker and Heinen scored in a 3:38 span early in the third period to pull the Penguins even. Crosby's 28th goal of the season — a blast from the left circle — in the extra period allowed Pittsburgh to escape.

Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, Liam Foudy and Lane Pederson all scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped all seven shots he faced before leaving due to illness after the first period. Michael Hutchinson came on and had 35 saves.