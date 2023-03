ABC News

As bourbon booms, thirst for rare brands breeds skullduggery By ANDREW SELSKYDAMIAN DOVARGANES Associated Press, 3 days ago

By ANDREW SELSKYDAMIAN DOVARGANES Associated Press, 3 days ago

SALEM, Ore. -- Buttery, smooth, oaky. These are characteristics of the best bourbons, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay hundreds or ...