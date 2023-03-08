Mélisse Brunet will conduct the Philharmonic during its next concert, 8 p.m. March 11 at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts. Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

“We are beyond thrilled!” Nancy Sanderson said.

“Doing a happy dance,” the executive director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic described herself.

“Mélisse Brunet is here to stay!” she wrote in an email, explaining that’s a message you may spot on billboards around the area.

Brunet, who became music director of the local Philharmonic in 2020, had told the board months ago that this would be her last season, but more recently changed her mind and signed a 3-year contract.

“It just did not feel right to leave,” she said Tuesday in a telephone interview, with the accent of her native Paris making each ordinary, spoken sentence sound like music. “For me, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton is home. I have been there since 2015 (as associate conductor, at first) and I know so many people.”

“I love the community, even the seasons. The nature each time is different. And the orchestra is one of the best orchestras you can find.”

“People maybe do not realize the quality and class of the orchestra,” Brunet said, “and it does not require to travel far to hear them.”

Music lovers in Northeastern Pennsylvania will be able to hear the Philharmonic live and in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts, Sprague Avenue, Kingston, when the orchestra presents a Masterworks concert entitled “Discovering Bruce Reiprich.”

The composer, whose 2021 piece “When Quiet Comes” is on the program, will attend the concert and be available for a meet and greet afterward.

“I am very excited to meet the composer,” Brunet said. “As an interpreter (of music) it is always exciting to discover things you did not envision at first.”

The concert, which will feature Chai Lee on harp and Ron Stabinsky on piano and harpsichord, includes “Starburst” by another living composer, Grammy Award-winning Jessie Montgomery as well as Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3,” Debussy’s “Danses Sacrées et Profanes,” Grieg’s “Holberg Suite” and Holst’s “St. Paul’s Suite.”

The Holst piece especially is “perfect for St. Patrick’s Day,” Brunet said, describing everything on the program as having “great melody” and being “very inviting for families if they want to bring their kids for the first time.”

“It’s not a long concert,” she said. “It’s easy listening, very inviting. It will be great.”

Brunet, who has been living in Iowa while teaching at the University of Iowa, expects to move to Pennsylvania next year.

“Yes, I’m changing things a lot,” she said. “It just feels right.”

Among her many honors, Brunet was one of the 14 finalists out of 200 applicants in the 2022 La Maestra International Women’s Conducting Competition in Paris.

“She is respected, admired and, yes, loved, by the Philharmonic’s musicians, audiences, sponsors, staff and regional educators,” Sanderson said via a news release. “She shepherded the orchestra through multiple challenges, including the COVID pandemic, and was here to celebrate the Philharmonic’s 50th anniversary in 2022.”

Brunet holds six diplomas from the Paris Conservatory, a bachelor of music from the Université la Sorbonne, a Professional Studies diploma from the Cleveland Institute of Music, and a Doctorate in conducting from the University of Michigan.

She will give a free and interactive pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. March 11 in the concert hall and will share the post-concert Meet and Greet afterward with the audience and Reiprich.

For tickets and program information, visit NEPAPhil.org or call 570-270-4444.