Open in App
Kingston, PA
See more from this location?
Times Leader

‘Mélisse Brunet is here to stay’

By Mary Therese Biebel,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zId4m_0lBP2oCx00
Mélisse Brunet will conduct the Philharmonic during its next concert, 8 p.m. March 11 at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts. Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

“We are beyond thrilled!” Nancy Sanderson said.

“Doing a happy dance,” the executive director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic described herself.

“Mélisse Brunet is here to stay!” she wrote in an email, explaining that’s a message you may spot on billboards around the area.

Brunet, who became music director of the local Philharmonic in 2020, had told the board months ago that this would be her last season, but more recently changed her mind and signed a 3-year contract.

“It just did not feel right to leave,” she said Tuesday in a telephone interview, with the accent of her native Paris making each ordinary, spoken sentence sound like music. “For me, Wilkes-Barre and Scranton is home. I have been there since 2015 (as associate conductor, at first) and I know so many people.”

“I love the community, even the seasons. The nature each time is different. And the orchestra is one of the best orchestras you can find.”

“People maybe do not realize the quality and class of the orchestra,” Brunet said, “and it does not require to travel far to hear them.”

Music lovers in Northeastern Pennsylvania will be able to hear the Philharmonic live and in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for Creative Arts, Sprague Avenue, Kingston, when the orchestra presents a Masterworks concert entitled “Discovering Bruce Reiprich.”

The composer, whose 2021 piece “When Quiet Comes” is on the program, will attend the concert and be available for a meet and greet afterward.

“I am very excited to meet the composer,” Brunet said. “As an interpreter (of music) it is always exciting to discover things you did not envision at first.”

The concert, which will feature Chai Lee on harp and Ron Stabinsky on piano and harpsichord, includes “Starburst” by another living composer, Grammy Award-winning Jessie Montgomery as well as Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3,” Debussy’s “Danses Sacrées et Profanes,” Grieg’s “Holberg Suite” and Holst’s “St. Paul’s Suite.”

The Holst piece especially is “perfect for St. Patrick’s Day,” Brunet said, describing everything on the program as having “great melody” and being “very inviting for families if they want to bring their kids for the first time.”

“It’s not a long concert,” she said. “It’s easy listening, very inviting. It will be great.”

Brunet, who has been living in Iowa while teaching at the University of Iowa, expects to move to Pennsylvania next year.

“Yes, I’m changing things a lot,” she said. “It just feels right.”

Among her many honors, Brunet was one of the 14 finalists out of 200 applicants in the 2022 La Maestra International Women’s Conducting Competition in Paris.

“She is respected, admired and, yes, loved, by the Philharmonic’s musicians, audiences, sponsors, staff and regional educators,” Sanderson said via a news release. “She shepherded the orchestra through multiple challenges, including the COVID pandemic, and was here to celebrate the Philharmonic’s 50th anniversary in 2022.”

Brunet holds six diplomas from the Paris Conservatory, a bachelor of music from the Université la Sorbonne, a Professional Studies diploma from the Cleveland Institute of Music, and a Doctorate in conducting from the University of Michigan.

She will give a free and interactive pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. March 11 in the concert hall and will share the post-concert Meet and Greet afterward with the audience and Reiprich.

For tickets and program information, visit NEPAPhil.org or call 570-270-4444.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What’s Going On? With Rachel Malak
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Popular television shows set in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Preparing for St. Patrick's Parade weekend in NEPA
Scranton, PA16 hours ago
Diamonds to Wyoming Valley CYC on 75 great years
Pittston, PA1 day ago
‘Rock Painting Paint and Sip’ event to be held for veterans
Kingston, PA1 day ago
Dr. Edwards Memorial Church celebrates St. David’s Day
Edwardsville, PA1 day ago
Fire in Scranton ruled arson
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Penn State Master Gardeners plan seed exchange
Tunkhannock, PA2 days ago
News 8 tracks wintry mix
Lancaster, PA13 hours ago
Cats dumped at the Lycoming County shelter
Williamsport, PA9 hours ago
Grand reopening for WaxPax Records in Berwick
Berwick, PA3 days ago
People are moving to East Stroudsburg from here the most right now
East Stroudsburg, PA1 day ago
This pop up market in Scranton is the perfect Parade Day add-on!
Scranton, PA1 day ago
No jelly beans? Pa.’s Just Born isn’t making them for Easter this year
Bethlehem, PA2 days ago
CAN DO Community Foundation honors sevenhigh school students as Dessen Scholars
Hazleton, PA2 days ago
Council shoots down development near lake in Carbon County
Jim Thorpe, PA1 day ago
Wyoming Valley West School Board tables Schuyler sale due to late offer
Kingston, PA2 days ago
Crews working as snow begins in Union County
Lewisburg, PA9 hours ago
Spine experts explain 'tech neck'
Pottsville, PA2 days ago
Crash closes road in Kingston Township
Kingston, PA3 days ago
BBQ restaurant in Berks closes; owners continue to cater events
Blandon, PA2 days ago
Man charged with homicide following shooting
Williamsport, PA1 day ago
Car crashes into Saylorsburg flea market building
Saylorsburg, PA1 day ago
Logistics company in Lehigh Valley plans to lay off 107 workers, Pa. notice says
Kutztown, PA2 days ago
Community reacts to charges against Wyoming County teacher
Tunkhannock, PA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy