Shapiro’s plan would add nearly $25M for Luzerne County districts

“Main Street,” The central hall upon entering hall Wilkes-Barre Area High School, is seen in a file photo.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget would be a nearly $25 million boon to Luzerne County school districts,with increases in Basic Education Funding (BEF), Special Education Funding (SEF) and a new School-Based Mental Health Block Grant.

As always, BEF is the biggest part of the equation. The 11 districts combined would receive an additional $19.75 million. SEF money would climb by $3.5 million, while the mental health grants would total $1.56 million.

The new BEF amount is not immediately comparable to the 2022-23 BEF amount. The proposed amount incorporates what was previously a separate “Level Up Funding” provided to some, but not all, districts. In comparing the two years, the 2022-23 BEF totals are combined with that year’s Level-Up totals if applicable.

BEF increases range from $161,926 in Northwest Area School District, the county’s smallest by enrollment, to nearly $8.1 million in Hazleton Area, the county’s largest district. That’s a 2.2% and 14.4% increase respectively. Wilkes-Barre Area, the county’s second largest district, would receive $4.2 million more, or 9.8%.

SEF increases range from $72,418 at Northwest area, or 7.1%, to $855,109 at Wilkes-Barre Area for a 13.9% increase.

During the eight years of Shapiro’s predecessor, Democrat Tom Wolf, the proposed education budget got trimmed substantially by the Republican-held state legislature. While Shapiro is also a Democrat, the leadership in the House has changed with a very slim majority for Democrats. That — combined with a Commonwealth Court ruling that Harrisburg is violating the state Constitution by under-funding public education — could change the tone of negotiations as the budget process continues.

The ruling did not give any specifics on making the education constitutional. Advocates have argued that the state’s own data shows school districts state-wide are underfunded by at least $4.6 billion.

By law, the state has until the end of June to pass a new budget.