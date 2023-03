aao.org

IGF-1 receptor inhibitors have both positive and negative effects in the eye By Andrea N Kossler, MD, 3 days ago

By Andrea N Kossler, MD, 3 days ago

Review of: The role of insulin-like growth factor-1 and its receptor in the eye: A review and implications for IGF-1R inhibition. Truong T, Silkiss R. ...