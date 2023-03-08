Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Harvard-Westlake boys leaves no doubt, stuns defending state Open champ Corona Centennial for SoCal title

By Jim Inghram,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXpiz_0lBOndDb00

CORONA, California – Junior Trent Perry opened the scoring with a three-point play just a few seconds in and Harvard-Westlake of Studio City never looked back or relinquished the lead in a surprisingly easy 80-61 victory at national No. 6 Corona Centennial in the CIF Boys Basketball Open Division South Regional championship Tuesday.

The Wolverines (32-2), No. 14 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , advance to Saturday's 8 p.m. state championship game against St. Joseph-Santa Maria at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, home of the NBA's Kings.

Perry, who finished with a game-high 25 points, scored 13 of them in the first quarter when the Wolverines opened a slim 23-20 lead.

Harvard-Westlake led by as many as nine in the first quarter, but a late flurry from the Huskies closed the gap to three.

It could have gone awry just two minutes into the second quarter after Perry picked up his second foul on the heels of post Jacob Huggins being whistled for his second. Both sat for the rest of the half.

It forced the Wolverines to use freshman Dominique Bentho inside and junior guard Robert Hinton took over the ball handling duties.

But the Wolverines actually stretched the lead and went into halftime up 41-31.

“Honestly, our coaches make sure we don’t panic in tough situations,” Hinton said. “And we really embrace the pressure. That’s really all we did even though we were missing a few core pieces. We were really locked in. We’re grounded and we communicate with everyone, and we really pulled through.”

It also helps to have a couple of 6-foot-8 wings that can shoot.

Senior Brady Dunlap finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore Nikolas Khamenia added 18 points, including three from 3-point range.

“Our defensive execution was so good,” Harvard-Westlake coach Dave Rebibo said. “On offense we really slowed down and played through Nik (Khamenia). I said it the first day he walked on campus. He’ll be one of the best players I’ve ever coached. He’s a phenomenal talent and he showed it tonight.”

The Huskies (30-4), which had not lost to a team from California all season, made a run midway through the third quarter that shaved the lead to 45-39, but it was Perry, again, who dashed their hopes. The 6-foot-5 guard buried a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:58 left in the quarter. It ignited a 13-0 run that essentially put the game out of reach at 58-39 with 1:11 left in the third.

“I felt good coming in,” Perry said. “They are a very good team, but we felt like we could beat them and we went out and proved it tonight.”

It was a gut-wrenching loss for Centennial, a team that was the first to win three consecutive Southern Section Open Division titles. The Huskies are also the defending state Open Division champs.

Their three previous losses were to Duncanville (Texas), Wheeler of Marietta (Ga.) and Don Bosco Prep of Ramsey, N.J. by a combined eight points.

It trailed the Wolverines by as many as 22 in this one at 70-48. Clearly the Wolverines came to play.

Senior Jared McCain, headed to Duke in the fall, had 21 points, junior Eric Freeny added 15 points and senior Aaron McBride, who will play at Loyola Marymount next season, chipped in nine.

Harvard-Westlake limited UCLA-bound post Devin Williams to six points.

Hinton had nine points and Huggins added eight, including a thunderous dunk with 47.1 seconds in the game that put an exclamation point on the victory and allowed both teams to empty their benches.

The Wolverines had won five of the previous six games with Centennial, however the Huskies had won the last one, a 68-48 contest in last season's Southern California Open Regional.

On Tuesday, they turned that result completely around.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas high school basketball state championships: 2022-23 Class 3A UIL Boys Basketball Tournament preview
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers to land key 20-plus offer target
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
A year after heartbreaking loss, Conway wins 6A state championship
Conway, AR4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Class 4A boys title contenders Weatherford, Crossings Christian to meet in semifinals
Weatherford, OK2 days ago
Defending champion Tualatin books return trip to 6A boys basketball state championship game by beating Barlow in semifinal
Tualatin, OR1 hour ago
Dale, Howe to square off for Class 2A girls championship after semifinal wins
Howe, OK3 hours ago
Etiwanda knocks off Sierra Canyon, earns regional championship and sweet revenge: 5 takeaways
Canyon, CA2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Tovani Mizell, 4-star running back, decommits from Georgia following Oklahoma visit; Tennessee up next
Athens, GA1 day ago
Live updates: Buena High School plays for CIF-State Division III boys basketball championship
Buena, NJ7 hours ago
Cooper Watson's shot as time runs out pushes County Line past Marked Tree for 1A title
Marked Tree, AR1 hour ago
CIF State Girls Championship Friday finals: Jacqueline Polk ties D3 record with 30 points, lead Los Osos to title
Sacramento, CA5 hours ago
CIF State Boys Championship Friday finals: Oakland, Money Williams roll past Buena-Ventura
Oakland, CA3 hours ago
Northville Mustangs boys basketball defeats Canton in overtime in district final
Northville, MI1 hour ago
A 'Cardinal' Comeback: Verdigris girls stage late rally to pull off 4A quarterfinal win
Claremore, OK2 days ago
Photos/Video: Los Osos takes CIF State D3 girls basketball championship
Rancho Cucamonga, CA5 hours ago
CIF State Girls Championship Friday finals: Shalhevet, Schwartz gain redemption over San Domenico in D4 title game
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Watch: Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Mosley lead West Linn (Oregon) to 6A boys semifinal win against Lincoln (video highlights)
West Linn, OR1 hour ago
Oregon (OSAA) 6A girls, 5A boys, 5A girls basketball state tournaments: Wednesday's stars, highlights, statistical leaders
Portland, OR1 day ago
Record-setting Simeon uses stingy defense, second-half surge to beat St. Ignatius in Illinois Class 3A boys basketball semifinal
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Cole Certa leads Bloomington Central Catholic past Rockridge in Illinois Class 2A boys basketball semifinal
Bloomington, IL1 day ago
Players to watch at Oregon 4A girls basketball state tournament
Forest Grove, OR2 days ago
Louisiana to crown first five state champions in boys 'Marsh Madness' tournaments Friday
Lake Charles, LA18 hours ago
Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey tournament: Andover defeats Lakeville South with strong second period
Lakeville, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy