Harvard-Westlake boys leaves no doubt, stuns defending state Open champ Corona Centennial for SoCal title

CORONA, California – Junior Trent Perry opened the scoring with a three-point play just a few seconds in and Harvard-Westlake of Studio City never looked back or relinquished the lead in a surprisingly easy 80-61 victory at national No. 6 Corona Centennial in the CIF Boys Basketball Open Division South Regional championship Tuesday.

The Wolverines (32-2), No. 14 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , advance to Saturday's 8 p.m. state championship game against St. Joseph-Santa Maria at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, home of the NBA's Kings.

Perry, who finished with a game-high 25 points, scored 13 of them in the first quarter when the Wolverines opened a slim 23-20 lead.

Harvard-Westlake led by as many as nine in the first quarter, but a late flurry from the Huskies closed the gap to three.

It could have gone awry just two minutes into the second quarter after Perry picked up his second foul on the heels of post Jacob Huggins being whistled for his second. Both sat for the rest of the half.

It forced the Wolverines to use freshman Dominique Bentho inside and junior guard Robert Hinton took over the ball handling duties.

But the Wolverines actually stretched the lead and went into halftime up 41-31.

“Honestly, our coaches make sure we don’t panic in tough situations,” Hinton said. “And we really embrace the pressure. That’s really all we did even though we were missing a few core pieces. We were really locked in. We’re grounded and we communicate with everyone, and we really pulled through.”

It also helps to have a couple of 6-foot-8 wings that can shoot.

Senior Brady Dunlap finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore Nikolas Khamenia added 18 points, including three from 3-point range.

“Our defensive execution was so good,” Harvard-Westlake coach Dave Rebibo said. “On offense we really slowed down and played through Nik (Khamenia). I said it the first day he walked on campus. He’ll be one of the best players I’ve ever coached. He’s a phenomenal talent and he showed it tonight.”

The Huskies (30-4), which had not lost to a team from California all season, made a run midway through the third quarter that shaved the lead to 45-39, but it was Perry, again, who dashed their hopes. The 6-foot-5 guard buried a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:58 left in the quarter. It ignited a 13-0 run that essentially put the game out of reach at 58-39 with 1:11 left in the third.

“I felt good coming in,” Perry said. “They are a very good team, but we felt like we could beat them and we went out and proved it tonight.”

It was a gut-wrenching loss for Centennial, a team that was the first to win three consecutive Southern Section Open Division titles. The Huskies are also the defending state Open Division champs.

Their three previous losses were to Duncanville (Texas), Wheeler of Marietta (Ga.) and Don Bosco Prep of Ramsey, N.J. by a combined eight points.

It trailed the Wolverines by as many as 22 in this one at 70-48. Clearly the Wolverines came to play.

Senior Jared McCain, headed to Duke in the fall, had 21 points, junior Eric Freeny added 15 points and senior Aaron McBride, who will play at Loyola Marymount next season, chipped in nine.

Harvard-Westlake limited UCLA-bound post Devin Williams to six points.

Hinton had nine points and Huggins added eight, including a thunderous dunk with 47.1 seconds in the game that put an exclamation point on the victory and allowed both teams to empty their benches.

The Wolverines had won five of the previous six games with Centennial, however the Huskies had won the last one, a 68-48 contest in last season's Southern California Open Regional.

On Tuesday, they turned that result completely around.