Pawhuska dominates Preston to earn win in first girls state tournament game

By Glen Brockenbush | Photos and Video by Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY - For a program playing its first state tournament game, the Pawhuska girls sure looked right at home.

A 13-0 scoring margin in the third quarter gave the Lady Huskies control of their Class 2A quarterfinal game against Preston on Tuesday night at Jim Norick Arena, and Pawhuska never gave that control back. The 12th-ranked Lady Huskies went on to roll past the No. 5 Lady Pirates, 55-30, to secure the first state basketball tournament win in school history.

Not only had the Pawhuska girls never qualified for the state tournament, but this year’s team also got off to about the worst postseason start a team could imagine, losing their district tournament game at home, making every game from that point a must-win.

And the Lady Huskies did win, and just kept winning, earning five straight victories to make the 2A bracket.

Pawhuska advances to Friday’s semifinals, where David Cash’s team will play last year’s state runner-up in Howe, which beat Warner, 64-43, in the nightcap at Jim Norick Arena on the first day of 2A state.

Pawhuska 55, Preston 30

Against Preston’s rotating zone defense, Pawhuska was able to get the ball down low to its posts early.

A 3-pointer by Gloria Baker increased Pawhuska’s lead to 12-4 with about three-and-a-half minutes left to play in the opening period. Both teams missed short-range opportunities, which led to somewhat inflated rebounding numbers in the first half as both teams cleaned up after misses.

The lead was 17-10 late in the first quarter.

Turnovers began to plague the Lady Huskies in the second quarter, and Preston eventually tied the game at 17 and had a chance to tie it again at the end of the half, but several 3-point attempts fell short. The teams headed to the locker room with Pawhuska up, 24-21.

The shooting woes and turnover concerns continued for Preston in the third quarter, as they went scoreless for the entire quarter. Meanwhile, the Lady Huskies found holes in the Preston defense, as Fallon Bowman, Hannah Reynolds and Miya Curry got buckets for Pawhuska during a 24-2 run that stretched from the second quarter and into the fourth.

Reynolds scored 11 of her 17 points during the second half, while Bowman continued to impose her will on the boards.

“She has an uncanny ability to rebound. She just kind of knows where (the ball) is going,” Pawhuska coach David Cash said of his junior post. “She’s averaging almost six offensive rebounds a game just because of her knack for it.”

True to form, Bowman had five offensive rebounds on this night. She finished the game with 11 boards to go with 26 points on 12-for-22 shooting.

After losing to Preston by four earlier this season - not to mention a three-point defeat at the hands of the Lady Pirates in last year’s regionals - Bowman and her teammates felt like they were on level ground as their opponent.

“This time, we were like, ‘We’re gonna show you guys,’” Bowman said.

Despite the narrative of playing in their first state tournament and being one of the lower-ranked teams in the tournament, the Lady Huskies aren’t here to be anyone’s Cinderella. They’re here for hardware.

“We don’t feel like the underdog, we feel like we belong here, too,” Bowman said. "As long as we do what we do, we can do this.”

Howe 64, Warner 43

Having played in each of the past three 2A state championship games, and having won championships in 2019 and 2021, Howe is no stranger to the "Big House."

But having lost all five starters from last year’s squad, plus playing in a very tough conference, the Lady Lions were ranked No. 8 coming into the state tournament, compared to Warner’s No. 6 ranking.

And the teams looked evenly matched for most of the first half. Despite making just one-third of its shots from the field in the first half, Howe held a 27-22 lead after the first two quarters. That was due in large part to free-throw shooting (7-of-11 compared to Warner’s 3-of-6).

That was also due in part to Howe freshman Kadynce Delt. Delt came off the bench and proved to be the Lady Lions’ most potent weapon early on. Although the 5-foot-9 post was just 2-for-6 from the field in the first half, she made five of her six free-throw attempts.

Much like Pawhuska earlier in the night, the Lady Lions opened the second half on a hot streak, scoring the third quarter’s first 10 points, capped by a corner 3-ball by Karsyn Nye. The run stretched to 16-3 at one point.

Abby Huie hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the middle of the fourth quarter to help Howe extend its lead. Jurnee Williams hit a triple of her own with about two minutes to go.

Huie finished the game with 12 points and five rebounds, while Gracie Lute had six points and a game-high seven assists.

But the star of the game was undoubtedly Delt. After watching her older sister, Raelyn, play in three championship games over the past four years, Kadynce is looking to carve out her own legacy at the "Big House."

“We call her ‘Baby Kay,' because she’s the little sister of Rae,” Howe coach Chris Brown said. “But she stepped out there and she played like she had been playing at State Fair Arena her whole life.

"She’s just improved since day one this year.”

Despite Howe’s pedigree, Brown knows Friday’s semifinal game is not a battle of comparing resumes. He also has seen in person just how good Pawhuska can be.

“Pawhuska’s got a great team. We played them last summer and they beat us pretty good,” Brown said.

“Our kids know they’re good, so we’re very respectful of them.”