Big East Tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2023 basketball tournament

By Dan Treacy,

2 hours ago

The Big East Tournament always delivers the madness associated with March. This year should be no different.

The season did play out differently than many expected, with Marquette soaring to a comfortable regular season title and Villanova limping along to the program's worst finish in more than a decade.

St. John's and Butler both fell short of expectations in what they hoped would be a resurgent season, while Seton Hall couldn't put it all together in year one under Shaheen Holloway.

MORE: Download a printable March Madness bracket

Toward the top of the conference, Xavier found new life in Sean Miller's second stint as coach. UConn rose to No. 2 in the nation in December and has regained its footing after a tough start to Big East play. Creighton and Providence both had their share of ups and downs but are poised for an NCAA Tournament bid.

DePaul and Georgetown were relegated to the basement again, and the Hoyas might be forced to make a tough decision on Patrick Ewing once the week is done.

The beauty of March is that none of that matters as much anymore. Any team that wins the Big East Tournament will continue dancing, even if Seton Hall or Villanova pull off a shocker.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Big East Tournament, including the bracket, schedule, and scoring results.

MORE: Watch Big East Tournament games live on Sling

Big East tournament bracket 2023

Here is the complete bracket and seeds for the 2023 Big East basketball tournament.

Seed Team Record (Big East)
No. 1 Marquette 25-6 (17-3)
No. 2 Xavier 23-8 (15-5)
No. 3 Creighton 20-11 (14-6)
No. 4 UConn 24-7 (13-7)
No. 5 Providence 21-10 (13-7)
No. 6 Villanova 16-15 (10-10)
No. 7 Seton Hall 17-14 (10-10)
No. 8 St. John's 17-14 (7-13)
No. 9 Butler 14-17 (6-14)
No. 10 DePaul 9-22 (3-17)
No. 11 Georgetown 7-24 (2-18)

MORE: March Madness bracket tracker: Updated list of automatic bids to 2023 NCAA Tournament

Big East Tournament schedule

The Big East Tournament will tip off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, when St. John's faces Butler for a chance to play the No. 1 seed Marquette.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for the Big East Tournament:

Wednesday, March 8

Matchup/Result
Game 1: No. 8 St. John's 76 , No. 9 Butler 63
Game 2: No. 10 DePaul 66, No. 7 Seton Hall 65
Game 3: No. 6 Villanova 80 , No. 11 Georgetown 48

Thursday, March 9

Matchup/Result Time (ET) TV Channel
Game 4: No. 1 Marquette 72, No. 8 St. John's 70 12 p.m. FS1
Game 5: No. 4 UConn 73, No. 5 Providence 66 2:30 p.m. FS1
Game 6: No. 2 Xavier 89 , No. 10 DePaul 84 7 p.m. FS1
Game 7: No. 3 Creighton 87 , No. 6 Villanova 74 9:30 p.m. FS1

Friday, March 10

Matchup/Result Time (ET) TV Channel
Game 8: No. 1 Marquette 70 , No. 4 UConn 68 6:30 p.m. FS1
Game 9: No. 2 Xavier 82 , No. 3 Creighton 60 9 p.m. FS1

Saturday, March 11

Matchup/Result Time (ET) TV Channel
Championship: No. 1 Marquette vs. No. 2 Xavier 6:30 p.m. Fox

How to watch the Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament games will air on FS1 and Fox this week. Streaming options include the Fox Sports app and Sling TV for all games.

Below is a guide to watching the tournament.

Quarterfinals
FS1
Quarterfinals
FS1
Semifinals
FS1
Championship
Fox
