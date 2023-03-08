Ruben Marquez's hearing continued in fatal hit-and-run case

Man accused of driving into crowd outside bar was on parole 00:34

By Corinne Westeman, Colorado Community Media

The preliminary hearing for Ruben Marquez, the alleged driver in the fatal hit-and-run outside a Golden bar, will require a third day of proceedings. It will resume 8:30 a.m. March 14 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Jefferson County

Marquez, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder, vehicular homicide and assault for allegedly driving a truck into a crowd of people outside The Rock Rest Lodge on Oct. 9.

Adrian Ponce, 26, was killed in the incident, and at least four others were injured, including Rock Rest employees.

CBS



Marquez, who is facing 17 total charges, is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond. His preliminary hearing started Feb. 3 and resumed March 2, where he appeared in custody.

A preliminary hearing, which is formatted like a small-scale trial, determines whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed through the judicial system.

This story is from Colorado Community Media . CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.