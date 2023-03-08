Ruben Marquez's hearing continued in fatal hit-and-run case
By Corinne Westeman, Colorado Community Media
The preliminary hearing for Ruben Marquez, the alleged driver in the fatal hit-and-run outside a Golden bar, will require a third day of proceedings. It will resume 8:30 a.m. March 14 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
