Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Los Angeles Magazine

Round 3: More Winter Weather to Hit L.A. as Atmospheric River Flows Through California

By Greg Gilman,

4 days ago

While the annual moment coming this Sunday when we spring our clocks forward is a harbinger of the turning of the season, winter weather isn’t quite done with Los Angeles and the rest of California just yet.

AccuWeather reported Tuesday that a new atmospheric river of precipitation will flow through the state from Friday to Saturday, with most of the winter weather landing on northern and central California and L.A. expected to receive more rain.

“Most of the rain this time is going to be on the light to moderate side. The winds aren’t going to be too terribly strong, but we are going to see periods of gusty winds, especially on Wednesday,” KTLA 5 News Meteorologist Vera Jimenez forecasts.

However, AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that cities north of and including Santa Barbara will face a high-impact storm with the potential to cause flooding, mudslides, feet of mountain snow, and very strong wind gusts between Thursday night and Saturday.

“Additional storms are expected into next week–which also may tap into a 2,000-plus-mile feed of deep subtropical Pacific moisture yielding heavy rain at lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

Round 2 of these ongoing winter weather storms hit at the end of February, dumping such a deluge of precipitation on the state that much of it has been rescued from severe drought.

“We have seen a tremendous improvement,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Ken Clark said. “This was not expected for this winter, it was not expected to be this kind of winter, but we’ve been given a gift in California.”

Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab, told LAMag last week that blizzard conditions in the mountains this month will only further resolve the drought.

“If we get 15 feet over the next month, we’re going to be looking pretty good for resolving not just short-term drought, but some of our longer-term droughts as well,” Schwartz said.

However, the flip side of a denser snowpack is an increased chance of flooding.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty worries a surge of warm air at the onset of the storm may melt some of that snow, where an estimated 2-6 inches of water remains locked up—until 2-4 inches of rain in above-freezing temperatures liquefies that snow, leading to up to 10 inches of water rushing through streams and rivers in hours.

“It is at the intermediate elevations, starting around 2,000 feet, up to about 5,000 feet, where enough rain will fall to cause some of the existing snowpack to melt and add to the runoff,” Douty said.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine has good news for Angelinos and SoCal mountain communities, like Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead and Idyllwild.

“Unlike the big storm from late February, the heaviest rain and snow is likely to aim toward Northern California, leaving the Los Angeles and San Diego areas with only light precipitation,” he said. “This will allow many mountain communities in Southern California, such as Big Bear Lake, to continue cleanup and recovery after the recent record-breaking snowfall.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today

The post Round 3: More Winter Weather to Hit L.A. as Atmospheric River Flows Through California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
California to See Flooding Rainfall as Winter Weather (Mostly) Avoids L.A.
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Is Environmental Activism in the Hands of Experimental Musicians?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Room for Hope Found As Southern California Home Sales Fall
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Place Like You, Kite Festival, St. Patrick’s Parade
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Roll Over, Jimmy Hoffa: Lindsay Dougherty Is the Next Teamster Icon
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Heavenly Mexican Gets New Age Energy at WeHo’s Casa Madera
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
20 Months of Damage Later, Eric Garcetti May Get That India Ambassadorship
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
The Short, Unhappy Life Of Anthony Avalos
Lancaster, CA4 days ago
Entering the Void at AlienCon 2023
Pasadena, CA4 days ago
Disney Nixes “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” Song from Parade Amid Controversy
Anaheim, CA4 days ago
2023 Best New Restaurants Celebration
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Corruption Trial of Suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Begins in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
3 LAPD Officers Shot in Violent Standoff With Wanted Parolee
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mother of Murdered 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos and Her Boyfriend Found Guilty
Lancaster, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy