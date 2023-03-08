theredstonerocket.com

Public works professionals share lessons learned By SKIP VAUGHN Rocket editor skip.vaughn@theredstonerocket.com, 3 days ago

By SKIP VAUGHN Rocket editor skip.vaughn@theredstonerocket.com, 3 days ago

Redstone Arsenal was the place to be last week for Army public works professionals throughout the United States. About 120 attended the two-day Fiscal Year ...