AEW's Wardlow victim of car break-in, TNT title stolen

By Bryan Rose,

3 days ago

Wardlow's wrestling gear was also stolen.

Wardlow revealed on social media that he is a recent victim of car theft.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, Wardlow shared a video of his rental car, which had been broken into. Wardlow noted that everything in the car had been stolen, including his ring gear and the TNT Championship.

“Well thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me,” Wardlow says in the video. “My TNT title, my ring gear, my boots, my whole life were in those bags. I don’t know if that means I’ll have to beat the s*** out of Hobbs in these clothes I’m wearing right now, but one way or another I’m going to make it to Sacramento and we’re going to get this s*** done. Whoever did do ths, better thank God I didn’t catch you in the act as your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is.”

Wardlow won the TNT Championship from Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution this past Sunday in San Francisco. On Wednesday, he will have his first title defense against Powerhouse Hobbs.

