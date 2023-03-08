Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
ESPN

Orlando City rescue a draw against Tigres in CCL round of 16 first leg

By ESPN,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26inRX_0lBOQAv100

Orlando City SC and Tigres UANL opened their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday with a scoreless draw in Monterrey, Mexico.

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had eight saves and Tigres finished with a 22-9 edge in shots and 62 percent of the possession.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Pedro [Gallese] deserves a lot of praise on the way he played today, but the collective effort of the players, the courage, keeping us in the game," Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said.

"The whole team was good. This was not an easy thing to do and we're proud. We have a game in front of us in Orlando and we know the rival already and we hope that we can advance."

The first MLS vs. Liga MX series of the 2023 CCL edition will have its second leg on March 15 in Orlando.

In another Tuesday's round of 16 match, Miche-Naider Chery scored two first-half goals and Violette AC of Haiti cruised to a 3-0 win over Austin FC .

Austin FC, the runner-up in Western Conference standings during the 2022 MLS season, capped the scoring on an own goal by Amro Tarek in the 47th minute.

In San Salvador, the reigning MLS Eastern Conference regular-season champions rescued a scoreless draw against Salvadoran champion Alianza in the first leg.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Atlanta United Announces Leagues Cup Group Stage Dates and Locations
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
No. 5 Tennessee extends win streak to 12 with rout
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Haiti's Violette AC adds to its remarkable Champions League narrative
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Get your tickets: Here’s how to secure your spot for Cary’s 7v7 soccer tournament
Cary, NC18 hours ago
Patrick Ewing out as Georgetown men's basketball coach
Washington, DC1 day ago
INTERVIEW: Atlanta United eMLS player Paulo Neto joins Atlanta News First
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy