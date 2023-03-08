Orlando City rescue a draw against Tigres in CCL round of 16 first leg

Orlando City SC and Tigres UANL opened their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday with a scoreless draw in Monterrey, Mexico.

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had eight saves and Tigres finished with a 22-9 edge in shots and 62 percent of the possession.

"Pedro [Gallese] deserves a lot of praise on the way he played today, but the collective effort of the players, the courage, keeping us in the game," Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said.

"The whole team was good. This was not an easy thing to do and we're proud. We have a game in front of us in Orlando and we know the rival already and we hope that we can advance."

The first MLS vs. Liga MX series of the 2023 CCL edition will have its second leg on March 15 in Orlando.

In another Tuesday's round of 16 match, Miche-Naider Chery scored two first-half goals and Violette AC of Haiti cruised to a 3-0 win over Austin FC .

Austin FC, the runner-up in Western Conference standings during the 2022 MLS season, capped the scoring on an own goal by Amro Tarek in the 47th minute.

In San Salvador, the reigning MLS Eastern Conference regular-season champions rescued a scoreless draw against Salvadoran champion Alianza in the first leg.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.