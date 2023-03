Benzinga

More Fed Rate Hikes? No Problem: Why Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Is Optimistic About Economy, Markets By Shanthi Rexaline, 3 days ago

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked markets after signaling a possible return to bigger interest rate hikes at the March meeting. Ahead of the first day of Powell’s Congressional ...